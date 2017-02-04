Next steps in legal battle over the travel ban

Story highlights The White House has vowed to fight the immigration ruling

Here are the next steps to watch as this legal war wages on

Washington (CNN) It has been less than 24 hours since a federal judge brought the enforcement of President Donald Trump's travel ban to a screeching halt -- and the legal battle over the ruling has only just begun.

The White House announced late Friday night that the Justice Department would file an emergency motion to stop US District Court Judge James Robart's block of the executive order, but it had yet to do so as of Saturday afternoon.

Here are the next steps to watch as this legal war wages on:

More court filings to come

First, the Justice Department might file an emergency motion in front of Robart asking that he "stay" his Friday night order and reverse himself.

