Pence says Gorsuch would be worthy successor to Scalia

Story highlights "President Trump and I have full confidence that Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed," Pence said

Pence warned Democrats against using the filibuster to stop Gorsuch's nomination

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he believes Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed soon -- warning Democrats he will receive "an up or down vote on the Senate floor one way or the other."

Pence was in Philadelphia, where he addressed a meeting of the Federalist Society, a leading conservative legal organization. He frequently compared Gorsuch to the late Antonin Scalia, whom he would be replacing on the high court.

"Of course, several announced their opposition within minutes of his nomination. And now they are even threatening to use the filibuster procedure in the Senate to stop him," Pence told the crowd. "Make no mistake about it, this would be an unwise and unprecedented act."

He continued, "President Trump and I have full confidence that Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed. But rest assured, we will work with the Senate leadership to ensure that Judge Gorsuch gets an up or down vote on the Senate floor one way or the other."

Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appellate judge in Colorado, was nominated earlier in the week to fill the nearly year-long vacancy on the Supreme Court in the wake of Scalia's passing. Democrats have signaled that he is in for a tough confirmation process, particularly after Republicans refused to give a hearing to President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

