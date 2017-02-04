Story highlights Iran-US tensions escalated over Trump's travel ban

Tehran threatens reciprocal 'restrictions' on US

(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Iran was "the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world," making his first comments on the country a day after the Trump administration imposed fresh sanctions over a ballistic missile test.

Iran and the United States have been in a tit-for-tat exchange since US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 27 to temporarily ban nationals of seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, from entering the United States.

Iran fired a ballistic missile two days after the announcement and vowed to implement reciprocal measures to the ban.

Mattis said that Iran's "misconduct and misbehavior," would have to be addressed.

"We have a responsibility with the rest of the nations to be absolutely clear with Iran in this regard. It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it," Mattis said in Tokyo, where he met with his Japanese counterpart to discuss several security issues.

