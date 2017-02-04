White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions from reporters via Skype on Wednesday, February 1. The "Skype Seats" in the White House briefing room lets reporters from outside Washington ask questions.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions from reporters via Skype on Wednesday, February 1. The "Skype Seats" in the White House briefing room lets reporters from outside Washington ask questions.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, takes a helicopter tour of the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday, February 1. He was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, takes a helicopter tour of the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday, February 1. He was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center.

Photos: The week in politics

US Sens. Charles Grassley, left, and Al Franken speak together before the Senate Judiciary Committee met to discuss US Sen. Jeff Sessions, the President's pick for attorney general, on Tuesday, January 31.