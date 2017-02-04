The week in politics

A bonfire burns on the campus of the University of California-Berkeley on Wednesday, February 1. Protests turned violent ahead of a planned speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, an outspoken editor for Breitbart News. The university blamed "150 masked agitators" for the unrest, saying they had come to campus to disturb an otherwise peaceful protest. Yiannopoulos' speech was canceled.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a town-hall forum hosted by CNN on Tuesday, January 31. Pelosi spoke on a range of issues, including abortion, immigration, President Trump and the Democratic Party's failings in the 2016 campaign. Earlier this month, CNN also hosted a town hall for House Speaker Paul Ryan.
President Trump met with several African-American leaders for a listening session to kick off Black History Month on Wednesday, February 1. Trump was seated between Ben Carson, his nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Omarosa Manigault, a former "Apprentice" contestant and now an assistant to the President.
With empty seats to his right, US Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks during a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, February 1. Democrats on the committee didn't show up to vote on the Cabinet nominations of Steve Mnuchin and US Rep. Tom Price, so the Republicans suspended committee rules and voted without the Democrats. Photo gallery: Trump's Cabinet nominees
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions from reporters via Skype on Wednesday, February 1. The "Skype Seats" in the White House briefing room lets reporters from outside Washington ask questions.
US Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-goo attend a welcome ceremony for Mattis in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, February 3. Mattis will also be visiting Japan as part of his first trip as secretary.
Protesters face off at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, January 29. America's major airports became ground zero for protests after President Trump signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the admission of refugees and bars entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. The executive order was quickly decried as a "Muslim ban" by Democrats, human rights organizations and advocacy groups, who slammed Trump for instituting a policy they say cuts against US values and America's image around the world as a sanctuary for those fleeing oppression. Trump defended his order, saying, "this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe." He said the seven countries were "previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror," and he said visas would be issued again after secure policies are reviewed and implemented.
President Trump applauds during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, February 2. Lawmakers and religious leaders from about 70 countries gathered at the annual multi-faith event, which is meant to bring together bipartisan political leaders and their religious counterparts.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, takes a helicopter tour of the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday, February 1. He was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center.
From left, US Sens. Thom Tillis, Susan Collins and Bill Cassidy depart the Senate chamber on Friday, February 3, as lawmakers gathered for a predawn vote to advance the nomination of Betsy DeVos, who is President Trump's nominee for education secretary. DeVos is expected to be confirmed Monday with the help of Vice President Mike Pence, who will be in the chamber to break an expected 50-50 tie. Collins was one of two Republican senators who voted against DeVos.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks in New York during a protest against President Trump's travel ban on Sunday, January 29. Schumer was brought to tears at a news conference about the subject, calling the ban "un-American."
US Sens. Charles Grassley, left, and Al Franken speak together before the Senate Judiciary Committee met to discuss US Sen. Jeff Sessions, the President's pick for attorney general, on Tuesday, January 31.
Trump puts his hand on the shoulder of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after Tillerson was sworn in on Wednesday, February 1. They are joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Tillerson's wife, Renda St. Clair.
Marine One lands at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday, February 1. Trump made an unannounced visit for the dignified transfer of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed in a raid against al Qaeda, according to US Central Command.
