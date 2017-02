The week in politics

Protesters face off at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, January 29. America's major airports became ground zero for protests after President Trump signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the admission of refugees and bars entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. The executive order was quickly decried as a "Muslim ban" by Democrats, human rights organizations and advocacy groups, who slammed Trump for instituting a policy they say cuts against US values and America's image around the world as a sanctuary for those fleeing oppression. Trump defended his order, saying, "this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe." He said the seven countries were "previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror," and he said visas would be issued again after secure policies are reviewed and implemented.