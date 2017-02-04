Trump: 'You think our country's so innocent?'

Story highlights "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" Trump said

It was an unusual admission coming from the President of the United States

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump appeared to equate US actions with the authoritarian regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview released Saturday, saying, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?"

Trump made the remark during an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, saying he respected his Russian counterpart.

"But he's a killer," O'Reilly said to Trump.

"There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" Trump replied.

A clip of the exchange was released Saturday and the full interview will be aired Sunday.

Read More