Trump attacks another federal judge with whom he disagrees

Story highlights The tweet was one of several Trump issued Saturday morning in which he defended his executive order

It is highly unusual for a sitting President to publicly criticize a federal judge

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday again attacked a sitting federal judge whose decision he disliked, criticizing Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who temporarily stopped his controversial travel ban Friday night.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned," the President tweeted.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The tweet was one of several Trump issued Saturday morning in which he defended his executive order on immigration, which bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

"When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble," Trump tweeted.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Read More