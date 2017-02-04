Airlines allow Trump's barred passengers on US-bound flights

Story highlights A federal judge on Friday halted the President's travel ban

Trump had barred people from seven Muslim-majority nations

(CNN) Many international airlines are allowing nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries hit with President Donald Trump's travel ban to board US-bound flights after a federal judge on Friday blocked the controversial ban nationwide.

US Customs and Border Protection informed major American airlines on a conference call late Friday that it was "back to business as usual," effective immediately, an airline executive told CNN.

The government was in the process of reinstating visas, the executive said, adding that airlines would start removing travel alerts from their websites and getting messages out to customers to notify them of the change.

Trump signed an executive order on January 27 temporarily barring citizens from Yemen, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Iraq from entering the country. The move immediately prompted a slew of legal challenges.

Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, both major operators that connect the Middle East to the United States, said Saturday they would allow citizens of the affected nations on their US-bound flights. Qatar Airways said those presenting a valid, unexpired visa or green card would also be allowed to board.

Read More