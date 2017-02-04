Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's 900AM-WURD. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) A couple of weeks before Super Bowl XLII in 2008, when Barack Obama was running for president, I was on assignment for ESPN in Milan, covering Men's Fashion Week. With me were two professional athletes -- former NFL superstar Terrell Owens and an NBA rookie, Al Horford -- both fashionistas in their own right. I'd chosen the guys to be my fashion correspondents.

Watching Owens and Horford on that trip highlighted, at least for me, the glaring differences between the cultures of the NFL and NBA and how players in those respective sports consider their roles in our society, even today, and their right to speak out on issues of social justice or civil rights.

For a minute, I was encouraged when it looked like San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick could break the code of silence around politics in the NFL. But not even his courageous refusal to stand for the national anthem in protest of police brutality was enough. In the end, the protest was watered down throughout the league. Players bowed to the intense criticism they faced in their own locker rooms, from the media, and from sponsors and police unions. By the end of this season, Kaepernick mostly kneeled alone.

Al Horford , on the other hand, refused to let the game be his only voice. Back in Italy, Horford, never shied away from talking politics. He understood his history and the fight for civil rights. He eloquently talked about his hope for America and the importance of equality for black people.

Horford, currently with the Boston Celtics, understood even then that he was part of a league that -- despite the me-me, money-money attitude of the Michael Jordan era -- has a deep connection to the civil rights movement. That it's OK for a man to show compassion for his fellow citizens, to stand for more than the game he plays.

From activist Bill Russell , the league's first black coach in 1966, and Magic Johnson, who advocated for those with HIV/AIDS, to LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade -- who have not only been outspoken about issues of police brutality and the killings of unarmed black people but have also taken the league to task over issues of free agency and players' rights -- the NBA and its players have always been connected to social justice issues

The NFL? Different ballgame altogether. There, silence is golden.

So, good news. If you're a fan who likes to keep real life from interrupting your football, rest easy. This year, there'll be no Black Panther salutes at halftime like we saw last year in Beyonce's spectacular halftime show . No, Meryl Streep-like shaming of President Trump.

Lady Gaga, who's attention-grabbing antics have worn thin along with her music, needs this performance to propel back into the headlines. She'll play by the NFL rules.

"Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say. He's a good friend of mine. He's always been so supportive of me," Brady said in October 2016.

The NFL is back to business as usual. What a shame.