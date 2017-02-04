Story highlights Danny Cevallos says the judge's ruling doesn't address the ban's legal merits

Ultimately the case could go to the Supreme Court, he writes

(CNN) The enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order halting the admission of refugees to the United States came to a grinding halt this weekend after a federal judge in Washington state issued a temporary restraining order. The judge's ruling, which the President soon condemned on Twitter, raises more questions than it answers.

The state of Washington argued before Judge James Robart that the restraining order should be issued to stop any harm while it pursues its case. The state's lawyers argued that it is likely to ultimately prevail in this case because the executive order violates the Constitution and federal law.

Among the offended legal principles, they contend, are the Equal Protection Clause; the Establishment Clause; Due Process; and the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). It offered detailed reasons why each of these were violated by the administration's order, which blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the United States for 90 days, prohibits all refugees for 120 days and places an indefinite halt to admission of refugees from Syria.

JUST WATCHED Judge's restraining order on Trump travel ban Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Judge's restraining order on Trump travel ban 04:17

The plaintiffs sought a preliminary injunction, as well as a temporary restraining order. The TRO was granted Friday; the preliminary injunction has not yet been decided.

An injunction is a court order commanding a person either to perform or to refrain from performing a particular action.