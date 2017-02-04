Breaking News

Romania to scrap corruption decree that sparked mass protests

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 4:15 PM ET, Sat February 4, 2017

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/01/europe/romania-protests/&quot;&gt;Romanians demonstrate&lt;/a&gt; in Bucharest on Thursday, February 2, after the government weakened penalties for corruption. A new law decriminalizes corruption that causes damage worth less than about $48,000 (200,000 lei). Thursday marked the third night of anti-government protests in the Romanian capital.
Romanians demonstrate in Bucharest on Thursday, February 2, after the government weakened penalties for corruption. A new law decriminalizes corruption that causes damage worth less than about $48,000 (200,000 lei). Thursday marked the third night of anti-government protests in the Romanian capital.
A young girl offers a flower to a police officer during an anti-government protest February 2 in Bucharest. Liviu Dragnea, president of the ruling Social Democrat Party, and other high-ranking politicians stand to benefit from the new law. Dragnea is under investigation over abuse of power allegations.
A young girl offers a flower to a police officer during an anti-government protest February 2 in Bucharest. Liviu Dragnea, president of the ruling Social Democrat Party, and other high-ranking politicians stand to benefit from the new law. Dragnea is under investigation over abuse of power allegations.
Crowds gather in Bucharest&#39;s Victory Square to demand the repeal of the emergency ordinance on Wednesday, February 1. Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu had passed the controversial new measure a day earlier.
Crowds gather in Bucharest's Victory Square to demand the repeal of the emergency ordinance on Wednesday, February 1. Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu had passed the controversial new measure a day earlier.
Riot police try to disperse demonstrators with tear gas February 1 in Bucharest. When it goes into effect, the new law will stop ongoing investigations for the corruption offense and will prevent the launching of any subsequent probes.
Riot police try to disperse demonstrators with tear gas February 1 in Bucharest. When it goes into effect, the new law will stop ongoing investigations for the corruption offense and will prevent the launching of any subsequent probes.
Protesters dismantle an advertising display February 1 in front of government headquarters in Bucharest.
Protesters dismantle an advertising display February 1 in front of government headquarters in Bucharest.
Riot police and protesters clash February 1 in Bucharest.
Riot police and protesters clash February 1 in Bucharest.
Police detain demonstrators February 1 in Bucharest.
Police detain demonstrators February 1 in Bucharest.
Anti-riot police remove a protester February 1 in front of government headquarters in Bucharest.
Anti-riot police remove a protester February 1 in front of government headquarters in Bucharest.
People wave flags in opposition to the government&#39;s decree February 1 in Bucharest. The embassies of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States issued a joint statement expressing concern over the Romanian government&#39;s actions. The European Commission president also voiced worry.
People wave flags in opposition to the government's decree February 1 in Bucharest. The embassies of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States issued a joint statement expressing concern over the Romanian government's actions. The European Commission president also voiced worry.
A protester kneels near a police line on February 1 in Bucharest.
A protester kneels near a police line on February 1 in Bucharest.
Police and demonstrators face off February 1 in Bucharest. Some people threw flares and other objects at security forces.
Police and demonstrators face off February 1 in Bucharest. Some people threw flares and other objects at security forces.
An officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators trying to gain access to a government building in Bucharest on Tuesday, January 31.
An officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators trying to gain access to a government building in Bucharest on Tuesday, January 31.
People throw snow at police protecting government headquarters on January 31 in Bucharest. Protesters also took to the streets in other cities across Romania.
People throw snow at police protecting government headquarters on January 31 in Bucharest. Protesters also took to the streets in other cities across Romania.
Story highlights

  • "I don't want to divide Romania," Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu says
  • Law decriminalizing some corruption led to largest protests since communism's fall

(CNN)Following days of street protests, Romania will repeal a decree that would have essentially decriminalized some acts of corruption, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Saturday.

Grindeanu said he will call a Sunday Cabinet meeting to scrap the measure, which he passed Tuesday without the vote of Parliament.
"I don't want to divide Romania," Grindeanu said in a televised address as hundreds of thousands of people protested across the country, including in Bucharest's Victory Square just outside the government headquarters.
    "Romania cannot be torn apart. Romania, in this moment, due to what's going on seems to be divided, but it's my last wish to get to anything like that," he said.
    The decree would have decriminalized corruption that causes damage worth less than about $48,000 US (200,000 Romanian lei.)
    It also would have halted all investigations for pending corruption offenses, prevented further cases related to these offenses to be brought into justice and freed some officials imprisoned for corruption.
    Grindeanu said Saturday there were some problems in communicating the decree to the public. He said the justice minister, who championed the law, had taken full responsibility.

    More protests

    The news didn't calm the crowds. Massive rallies were expected again Sunday in Bucharest and other cities.
    The sometimes-violent street protests stretched across the nation and were some of the largest in Romania since communism fell in 1989.
    Thousands of protesters take to streets in Romania
    Before Grindeanu's announcement, the law was set to take effect in a little over a week.
    The decree would have benefited some politicians, such as Liviu Dragnea -- president of the Social Democrat Party, which recently took power. Dragnea is under investigation over abuse of power allegations and had also previously received a two-year suspended sentence for an elections offense.

    Concern over decree

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker expressed concern over the new law this week.
    "The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone," he said "We are following the latest developments in Romania with great concern."
    The embassies of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States issued a joint statement echoing Juncker's sentiments.

    Journalist Cosmin Stan in Romania and CNN's Kara Fox and Marilia Brocchetto contributed to this article.