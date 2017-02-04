Story highlights "I don't want to divide Romania," Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu says

Law decriminalizing some corruption led to largest protests since communism's fall

(CNN) Following days of street protests, Romania will repeal a decree that would have essentially decriminalized some acts of corruption, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Saturday.

Grindeanu said he will call a Sunday Cabinet meeting to scrap the measure, which he passed Tuesday without the vote of Parliament.

"I don't want to divide Romania," Grindeanu said in a televised address as hundreds of thousands of people protested across the country, including in Bucharest's Victory Square just outside the government headquarters.

"Romania cannot be torn apart. Romania, in this moment, due to what's going on seems to be divided, but it's my last wish to get to anything like that," he said.

The decree would have decriminalized corruption that causes damage worth less than about $48,000 US (200,000 Romanian lei.)

