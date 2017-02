Story highlights Investigation: No animals were harmed during filming of "A Dog's Purpose"

Leaked video from set stoked outrage over treatment of dog

(CNN) A video appearing to show a dog in distress during filming of the movie "A Dog's Purpose" was "deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking public outrage," according to an independent, third-party investigation.

American Humane, an organization tasked with ensuring safety of animal actors on set, said the investigation's findings "confirm that no animals were harmed in those scenes and numerous preventative safety measures were in place."

Controversy erupted last month when TMZ published a minute-long video that appeared to show a German Shepherd unwilling to perform a stunt for the film in rushing water. The video also apparently showed the dog in danger of drowning when it eventually became submerged in a pool.

The video went viral days before "A Dog's Purpose" was set for theatrical release.

At the time , the film's producer Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Pictures issued a statement that the production team "followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals."

Read More