'24: Legacy' cast on continuing the legacy

Story highlights The show premieres Sunday

One star knows he'll be compared to another

(CNN) Miranda Otto doesn't want fans to think of her new series, "24: Legacy," as a reboot.

"It's not a reboot," she said. "It's a continuation and that's the way we've felt about it. The premise of the show feels as current as ever."

Otto stars as Rebecca Ingram, the former head of CTU who is married to John Donovan, a senator who is running for President, played by Jimmy Smits.

The first episode centers around former Army Ranger Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) trying to survive being targeted for his squads role in the assassination of a major terrorist.

Some of the cast spoke with CNN about what it's like to carry on the legacy of the Kiefer Sutherland series.

Read More