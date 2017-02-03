Breaking News

Ancient tissue found in 195 million-year-old dinosaur rib

Updated 11:09 AM ET, Fri February 3, 2017

The fossil of 195-million-year-old dinosaur Lufengosaurus preserved as found in the ground in Yunnan Province, China. Researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein in one of its ribs.
An artist impression of the Limusaurus. The Ostrich-sized dinosaur was found in Xinjiang in China&#39;s far west. Researchers say it lost its teeth as it matured.
An artist&#39;s impression of the feathered Tongtianlong limosus or &#39;mud dragon&#39; dinosaur.&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/11/world/dinosaur-china-dynamite-construction-workers/&quot;&gt; A paper on its discovery&lt;/a&gt; was published in Nature Scientific Reports on November 10, 2016.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/12/11/asia/china-new-dinosaur-fossils/&quot;&gt;discovery of the hualianceratops&lt;/a&gt;, from the same family of dinosaurs as the triceratops, was announced December 9 2015. Its fossils were discovered in the Gobi Desert, western China.
In 2005, paleotologist Xu Xing and a group Chinese paleontologists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/news/2007/070611/full/news070611-9.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;excavated the bones of this giant bird-like dinosaur&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s believed to be 8 meters long and weigh 1.4 tons. Its arms were long and legs were bird-like.
Revealed in 1996, this was the very first feathered fossil to be unearthed and offered the first evidence that birds are descended from dinosaurs.
At nine meters long and weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, it&#39;s the largest feathered animal known to have lived. Named by Xu Xing in 2012, it&#39;s been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/scientists-discover-a-gigantic-feathered-tyrannosaur-172633563/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;described as a feathered Tyrannosaur.&lt;/a&gt;
Xu announced the discovery of the four-winged microraptor in 2003 although scientists believe it glided rather than flew -- shedding light on how birds&#39; ancestors learned to fly.
This mule-sized, four-winged dinosaur &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/07/17/asia/china-winged-dinosaur-discovery/&quot;&gt;was discovered in Liaoning Province&lt;/a&gt;. At two-meters high, it&#39;s the largest winged dinosaur found but although its short arms have substantial quill like feathers, researchers think it couldn&#39;t fly. It was memorably described by one paleontologist as a &quot;fluffy feathered poodle from hell.&quot;
This &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/30/asia/china-dinosaur-yi-qi/&quot;&gt;unusual dinosaur with bat-like wings&lt;/a&gt; existed for a very short time 160 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
This parrot-sized species of dinosaur had only finger. It was discovered in Inner Mongolia and named after the city of Linhe.
Paleontologists discovered a 50-ft &quot;dragon&quot; dinosaur species in 2006 in southwestern China&#39;s Chongqing. The species is thought to have roamed the earth 160 million years ago in the Late Jurassic period.
Named by Xu in 2006, this dinosaur, half the size of a man, may have had a coat of primitive feathers.
(CNN)It might be the oldest soft tissue sample ever found. Researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein remains preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.

No, this doesn't mean "Jurassic Park" is about to become a reality. But finding such well-preserved organic remains from one of the oldest dinosaurs, a Lufengosaurus, is unprecedented.
"This finding extends the record of preserved organic remains more than 100 million years," the researchers said in their study, published in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday. The researchers were from Taiwan, China and Canada.
    A closer look at vascular canals in the rib.
    Previously found collagen fragments dated back 75 million or 80 million years ago. The location of the newly discovered collagen was also surprising.
    "Usually, people have looked and found collagen in the big, massive limb bones, not in the more delicate ribs," said Robert Reisz, one of the authors of the study and a paleontologist at University of Toronto Mississauga.
    Collagen is one of the main protein components in connective tissues and skin. In this case, the researchers believe that the collagen and protein they found in the tiny vascular canals of the rib represent the remains of blood vessels. When the dinosaur was alive, this is where blood vessels, blood and nerves would have been housed.
    Hematite samples, represented by dark red dots, were also found in the vascular canals. Hematite is a mineral that can be derived from iron-rich hemoglobin, the protein molecule in red blood cells that transports oxygen from the lungs to tissues.
    The hematite most likely came from hemoglobin and other iron-rich proteins in the dinosaur's blood, acting like a preservative for the collagen, the researchers said. Studying these samples can give them a better idea of the early stages of dinosaur evolution.
    The researchers also focused on preservation and used noninvasive imaging techniques such as spectroscopy and microspectroscopy rather than removing the samples and dissolving away parts of the fossil, like in similar, previous studies. This also decreased the likelihood of the sample becoming contaminated with modern bacteria.
    An artist&#39;s depiction of a Lufengosaurus embryo.
    Lufengosaurus lived 190 million to 200 million years ago, making it one of the oldest dinosaurs from the early Jurassic period.
    Characterized by a long neck and body that stretched about 26 feet, it probably spent part of its time walking on two legs. Even though it had sharp teeth and claws, Lufengosaurus was most likely a herbivore. It was a type of sauropodomorpha, a class of long-necked "lizard-footed" dinosaurs that fed on plants.
    Their fossils, and even nests containing embryos, are most commonly found in Lufeng, for which they were named, in China's Yunnan Province. Some of the same researchers from this study discovered the "bonebed" of nests full of embryos, also including preserved organic remains, in 2013.
    "Previously, we had some evidence of organic remains in the embryos, but did not really have any detailed information about those organics," Reisz said.
    The researchers hope that their discovery will enable to them to find more preserved ancient proteins and study them in a way that promotes preservation.