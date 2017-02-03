Super Bowl guacamole could get pricier

Story highlights Guacamole, a Super Bowl party staple, could get more expensive

100,000 tons of Mexican avocados are consumed during Super Bowl week

(CNN) Super Bowl fans, enjoy that guacamole dip on Sunday, because it may cost you more at next year's big game.

That's because its main ingredient, avocados, may increase in price if President Donald Trump scraps a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico.

According to the Association of Producers, Packers and Exporters of Avocados from Mexico (APEAM), most of the avocados consumed in the United States come from across the border.

"Any obstacle or tariff is going to lead to an increase in avocado prices and drop in supply," spokesman Ramon Paz told CNN Money. "The people who will be most affected by this will be US consumers."

Paz said that during Super Bowl week alone, 100,000 tons of Mexican avocados are consumed throughout the United States.

