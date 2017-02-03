Neil Gorsuch Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Personal:

Birth date: August 29, 1967

Birth place: Denver, Colorado

Birth name: Neil McGill Gorsuch

Father: David Gorsuch, lawyer

Mother: Anne Gorsuch Burford, lawyer and administrator of the EPA for nearly two years under President Ronald Reagan

Marriage: Marie Louise Gorsuch

Children: Emma and Belinda

Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1988; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1991; Oxford University, D. Phil., 2004

Other Facts:

Last name is pronounced GORE-sitch.

Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly-fisherman and hiker.

Gorsuch's mother was the first woman to run the EPA.

Timeline:

1991-1992 - Law clerk to Judge David Sentelle, of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1993-1994 - Law clerk to Associate Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

1995-1997 - Associate at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

1998-2005 - Partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

2005-2006 - Principal Deputy to the Associate Attorney General and Acting Associate Attorney General, US Department of Justice.