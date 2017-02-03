Story highlights Fatima Larios played softball at Chadron State in Nebraska

Her parents say she was abused by her boyfriend, a football player

They say the school could have prevented her death

(CNN) The parents of a softball player at Chadron State College are suing the school, alleging the Nebraska school did nothing to prevent their daughter's suicide.

Fatima Larios' parents say in documents filed in US District Court that their daughter, who was found dead in her dorm room in January 2015, was physically and emotionally abused by her boyfriend, a football player, for months before her death.

The lawsuit calls Chadron State, which has about 3,000 students, "deliberately indifferent to sex-based dating violence." It says had the school followed its policies and Title IX regulations and acted on reports of the abuse, Larios' death could have been prevented.

Chadron State didn't respond to CNN's request for comment. Colleges often decline to comment during ongoing litigation.

The lawsuit names the university and the board of trustees of the Nebraska State College System as defendants. It says reports of abuse reached the school's then-Title IX coordinator, Shelley Dunbar, in November 2014.

