Guzman was extradited from Mexico in January

(CNN) Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation that laundered more than $14 billion. He faces other charges that include operation of a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to murder rivals and firearms violations.

The charges carry a minimum sentence of life in prison, according to US Attorney Robert Capers of the Eastern District of New York. Mexico's foreign ministry handed Guzman over to the US prosecutors in January after it said it had received assurances that if convicted, Guzman would not receive the death penalty. Mexico opposes capital punishment.

A US judge initially ruled that Guzman, 59 , would appear in court by video, but the order was changed after his attorneys asked the court to reconsider. Guzman's attorneys argued their client's absence in court would be prejudicial, creating the appearance that he is too dangerous to appear at the hearing.

Guzman has been detained at a federal detention center in Manhattan since his extradition.

