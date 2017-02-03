Tune in to "Downward Spiral: Inside the Case Against Aaron Hernandez," Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

From the NFL to life in prison April 24, 2010

- Hernandez is drafted by the New England Patriots. July 16, 2012

- Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado are found shot to death in Boston. August 27, 2012 - Hernandez signs a $40 million extension with the Patriots.

June 17, 2013 - A jogger finds the body of Odin Lloyd in an industrial park.

June 26, 2013

- Hernandez is charged with murder in Lloyd's death. May 15, 2014

- Hernandez is indicted in the killings of de Abreu and Furtado. April 15, 2015 - Hernandez is sentenced to life in prison for the death of Lloyd.

(CNN) While his former team prepares for yet another Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez and his lawyers are instead gearing up for their next courtroom battle.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, and next month he will be tried in the 2012 killings of two men in Boston. Jury selection will begin on February 13, with testimony scheduled to start on March 1.

Hernandez, 27, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder.

As Hernandez's case gets underway, here's what you need to know about his football career, his past conviction and what to expect at the trial.

From star athlete to convicted murderer

