James Franco can't class up Lifetime's 'High School Lover'

(CNN) James Franco plays the concerned dad, not the sleazy movie star having sex with a teenager, in "High School Lover." Still, even with a bit of bait and switch in terms of expectations, casting the actor (who doubles as producer) is likely a win for Lifetime, in a TV movie that works overtime at living down to its title.

Indeed, the camp factor is so high that "Lover" almost plays like a full-on parody of TV movies' bad old days -- a la "Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?" (in this case, "Father") -- except for the fact that parts of it are so unpleasant.

Franco, actually, has a relatively small role as Rick, the dad to 17-year-old Kelly ("Orange is the New Black's" Paulina Singer). The girl is introduced being surly about the fact that her father's considerably younger girlfriend (Julia Jones) can share her clothes.

At a club with two friends, Kelly meets Christian Booth (Francois Arnaud), a dreamy star who's almost 10 years her senior. "How old are you? Actually, don't tell me," he says.

With her pals egging her on, Kelly is quickly treated to a "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous"-type courtship, which includes being ferried around, in order, via stretch limousine, helicopter and motorcycle.

Read More