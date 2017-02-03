Story highlights Itoje balances rugby with politics degree

2016 European rugby player of the year

Also likes poetry, opera and art

(CNN) When Maro Itoje walks into a crowded university lecture room, nobody realizes they are in the presence of one of rugby's next superstars.

Despite his tall, muscular physique, Europe's player of the year goes largely unnoticed by his course mates at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, where he is studying for a politics degree.

"Unfortunately, my university experience is a little bit different to the standard student," the England powerhouse told CNN.

"Honestly, I don't think many of them know who I am. Obviously I'm fairly discreet. I think some lecturers and tutors know, but generally I don't think they know me. It makes life a little bit easier."

On and off the rugby field, the man known as "Super Maro" is different to most.