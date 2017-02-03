Bernie Ecclestone swaps pit lane for ski slope

Story highlights Ecclestone is director of charity ski race

(CNN) He may have been removed from his position at the head of Formula One, but Bernie Ecclestone still has control over one race.

The former motorsport supremo has been "director" of the Kitz Charity Trophy, a celebrity ski race on the famed Kitzbuhel course, for 20 years.

The annual event, set up to support farming families in the Austrian state of Tyrol, takes place during the celebrated Kitzbuhel World Cup week, when the world's best take on the feared Hahnenkamm downhill.

The joys of winning and surviving Kitzbühel

"Have you been at the top (of the course)," Ecclestone asks CNN's Christina Macfarlane. "You need a lot of courage."

One man renowned for pushing himself to the very limits of F1 was in awe of the professional skiers hurling themselves down the "Streif" slope during the World Cup's showpiece downhill.