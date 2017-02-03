Military releases videos seized in Yemen raid

Washington (CNN) The US military released five brief video clips Friday showing for the first time some of the information seized in Sunday's counterterrorism raid against al Qaeda in Yemen.

The five short clips show a black-hooded figure in head-to-toe white garb standing in front of a white board and giving a lecture on bomb making. The video is titled "Courses for Destroying the Cross" and features shots of chemistry equipment and hands wearing black gloves pouring powder from one glass beaker into another holding a clear liquid.

Subtitles written by US Central Command run below the image as the instructor says, "Now we start with a practical training on how to destroy the cross with explosives. We would like as many people to graduate with this knowledge and expertise as possible."

An official at Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, described the clips as excerpts from "al Qaeda terrorist training videos," saying the release offers "a first look" at what the military recovered.

The military said the operation, known as a "site exploitation" raid, was geared toward collecting as much intelligence on the terror group as possible to facilitate future raids and strikes against al Qaeda and prevent terror attacks around the world.

