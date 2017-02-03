Back to reality: Obamas settle into DC life

Story highlights The Obamas are back from vacation

They're settling into their new post-White House home in Washington

Washington (CNN) Vacation's over. After a two-week escape to Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands, Barack and Michelle Obama are back in Washington, where they will begin to settle into the post-White House life.

While most former presidents depart Washington when they take their final flight aboard Air Force One, the Obamas are opting to stay in the District as daughter Sasha, 15, finishes up at Sidwell Friends School.

They're renting an 8,200-square-foot brick Tudor home in DC's posh Kalorama neighborhood, where neighbors include a former congressman, the French ambassador and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Built in 1928, the home has nine bedrooms, a generous living room and dining room, a finished downstairs family room/media room, and an au-pair suite. Movers were spotted unloading boxes of the first family's belongings into the new home just before Inauguration Day.

Moving day at the new Obama digs, where a few sets of golf clubs just headed in pic.twitter.com/RwTJXymkmK — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 17, 2017

The former President is expected to write a book and begin work on the Obama Foundation, working from office space inside the headquarters of the World Wildlife Fund. But he and the former first lady will suddenly have a lot more free time on their hands.

Where will Washingtonians catch a glimpse of DC's most high-profile private citizens? Some ideas:

Read More