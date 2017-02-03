West Wing real estate: Who has proximity to Trump?

(CNN) President Donald Trump is a real estate man, but that may not make one task of his new administration any less tedious: parceling out office space in the West Wing.

The offices, whether they afford majestic views of the Washington monument or in many cases, no views at all, are among the most coveted spots in the capital. Yet they are not all created equal, with the assignments offering a telling look at the pecking order inside the Trump White House.

The size of the offices -- many of which are barely big enough to hold much beyond a desk -- would likely be scoffed at by many of the occupants in any other job. But if you're working for the president, being within eyesight or just down the hall makes up for any cramped coziness.

Jared Kushner, the senior adviser and son-in-law to the president, has the office closest to the Oval Office, a small nook where the president often passes by. In President Barack Obama's first term, it was occupied by David Plouffe and David Axelrod.

Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, has one of the largest offices in the West Wing. It's the only one with a small outdoor patio and a conference table to hold staff meetings.

Read More