Trump quickly condemns Louvre attack, still quiet on Quebec

Story highlights Trump has not tweeted about or publicly mentioned the Quebec attack

The President quickly reacted to an attack Friday morning at the Louvre

(CNN) Last Sunday night, a French-Canadian man allegedly killed six people and injured five others during a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.

President Donald Trump has not tweeted about or publicly mentioned that incident.

Early Friday morning, a man at the Louvre museum in Paris yelled "Allahu Akbar" -- in Arabic, "God is greatest" -- and attacked a group of soldiers, police said. One soldier was slightly injured.

Within hours, Trump tweeted about the incident, calling the suspect a "radical Islamic terrorist" and imploring the US to "GET SMART."

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Trumps contrasting reactions to the two attacks have raised questions about how the identities of the suspects and victims informs the President's response.