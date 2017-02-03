Breaking News

Treasury Department announcing sanctions against Iran Friday morning

By Jim Acosta, Kevin Liptak and Elise Labott, CNN

Updated 10:11 AM ET, Fri February 3, 2017

(CNN)The Treasury Department is expected to announce sanctions against Iran Friday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter.

An exact time has not yet been provided to CNN.
The additional sanctions are expected to be in response to Iran's ballistic missile test Sunday. They are similar to actions taken by former President Barack Obama after Iran's previous ballistic missile tests.
In a letter to Trump Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators said, "Iranian leaders must feel sufficient pressure to cease deeply destabilizing activities, from sponsoring terrorist groups to continued testing of ballistic missiles."
    "Full enforcement of existing sanctions and the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program are necessary," the letter said.