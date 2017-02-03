Treasury sanctions Iran after ballistic missile launch

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration enacted new sanctions on Iran Friday, the first concrete action after the White House put Tehran "on notice" this week.

The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

The moves come as punishment for the country's test launch of a ballistic missile last weekend. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the move was "provocative" and in defiance of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The new sanctions are designed not to violate the Iran nuclear deal, which the US and five other world powers signed with Tehran during Obama's tenure. That plan allowed for the lifting of major sanctions against Iran in exchange for a curtailment of its nuclear program.

But they do represent the first concrete step in what the Trump administration has vowed will be a more aggressive approach to Iran.

