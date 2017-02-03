Did Sweden's deputy PM just take a swipe at Trump?

Story highlights The tweet and image comes days after Trump faced criticism for a similarly staged photo

The picture evoked comparisons to Trump signing an executive order in the Oval Office last week

Washington (CNN) Sweden's deputy prime minister appeared to take a subtle jab at President Donald Trump Friday with a tweeted image of her signing a bill that bears a close resemblance to a photo of him signing an executive order last week.

Isabella Lövin, Sweden's deputy prime minister and minister for international development cooperation and climate, tweeted in English an image of her signing a document -- surrounded by a group of stern-looking female colleagues.

"Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future," the tweet reads. She also shared the post on Facebook.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

The picture evoked comparisons to Trump signing an executive order in the Oval Office last week reinstating a federal ban on funding for international non-governmental organizations that provide abortions, known as the "Mexico City Policy." While he signed it, he was surrounded by men.

"This group just made it more difficult for women to get access to health care worldwide. You tell me what's wrong with this picture," California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted at the time.