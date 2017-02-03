Paul Ryan: It looks like the Iran deal is here to stay

Story highlights Ryan and Trump both came out strongly against the deal

The speaker now says it's likely to stay in place

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said the nuclear agreement with Iran is probably going to stay in place, despite significant Republican opposition to the deal.

"A lot of that toothpaste is already out of the tube. I never supported the deal in the first place. I thought it was a huge mistake, but the multilateral sanctions are done," Ryan said on NBC's "Meet the Press" in a clip posted Friday.

Elaborating further, Ryan said it would be difficult to bring back the international community to a point where many countries would isolate Iran.

"I don't think you're going to go back and reconstitute the multilateral sanctions that were put in place," Ryan said.

The United Nations has so far not found Iran to be developing nuclear materials in violation of the agreement it signed with the United States, other permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

