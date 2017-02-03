Story highlights Donald Trump has repeatedly touted his friendship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Meanwhile, Falcons' owner Arthur Blank has criticized Trump

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday in Houston, two administration officials and a third source familiar with Pence's travel told CNN on Friday.

Pence will be the fourth sitting vice president to attend a Super Bowl. Vice Presidents Spiro Agnew, George H.W. Bush and Al Gore each attended the NFL championship game while in office.

Security was already slated to be tight at Sunday's event. The Department of Homeland Security had designated the Super Bowl as a top-tier national security event and federal officials have for months been involved in security planning and will help secure Houston's NRG Stadium.

Pence press secretary Marc Lotter declined to confirm Pence's attendance, but said the vice president's schedule would be released later Friday.

It's unclear whether Pence, the former Indiana governor, has a favorite as the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots face off Sunday, but that may not be the case for President Donald Trump.

