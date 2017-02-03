Melania Trump hires designer for White House residence

Story highlights Melania Trump hired Tham Kannalikham to decorate the White House private living quarters

She will move in at the end of the school year

(CNN) Melania Trump is taking steps to make the White House a home, hiring Laotian-American interior designer Tham Kannalikham to decorate the Trump's private living quarters, a spokeswoman for the first lady confirmed Friday.

Kannalikham is the first lady's second official hire. She announced Lindsay Reynolds as her East Wing chief of staff on Wednesday.

News of Kannalikham's hire was first reported by WWD

"Mrs. Trump has a deep appreciation for the historical aspects of the White House and with Tham's traditional design and expertise, they are focusing on a seamless integration of elegance and comfort into where the President, the First Lady, and (their son) Barron will be spending their family time and calling their home," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, acting senior adviser to the First Lady, told WWD.

The New York-based Kannalikham began her career at Ralph Lauren Home and now runs her own firm. The Tham Kannalikham website is only accessible to clients through a private login.

