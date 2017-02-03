Story highlights Trump promised to 'send in the feds' if things don't improve in Chicago

It is unclear if the move is in response to Trump's statement

Washington (CNN) The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking to transfer approximately 20 agents to Chicago in an effort to "beef up" the federal presence in the city, two federal law enforcement officials told CNN Friday.

The additional agents will form a new task force, which the ATF referred to in internal documents as the "Chicago Crime Guns Strike Force," in an effort to stem the city's gun violence.

The increase, one official said, has been in the works for some time and is not in response to President Donald Trump tweeting last week that "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on ... I will send in the feds."

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Earlier Friday, the second official could not say for sure that Trump's comment had nothing to do with decision, considering its timing. But an ATF spokesperson later said Trump's administration has not spoken to the ATF about "possible strategies at this time."

Read More