Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide

Story highlights Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, granted the order

There was no immediate response from the Trump administration

Washington (CNN) A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump's immigration executive order effective nationwide Friday, a significant setback for the controversial travel ban.

Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, orally granted the temporary restraining order. There was no written order immediately available.

Trump's executive order that he signed last week suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the US refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the US.

"No one is above the law -- not even the President," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

This suit was brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota against the travel ban enacted by Trump's executive order.

