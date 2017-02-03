Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says

Story highlights Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, granted the order

There was no immediate response from the Trump administration

Washington (CNN) A federal judge in Washington State granted a temporary restraining order Friday night that the state's attorney general said immediately halted President Donald Trump's immigration executive order effective nationwide.

Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, granted the order.

"No one is above the law -- not even the President," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

There was no immediate response from the Trump administration.

Developing story - more to come