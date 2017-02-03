Breaking News

Eminem unleashes on Donald Trump: 'I'll make his whole brand go under'

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 1:59 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Washington (CNN)Eminem truly is not afraid to take a stand.

The Detroit rapper is unleashing on President Donald Trump in a profanity-laced verse on "No Favors" -- a song off fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean's "I Decided" album, which is out Friday.
"I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando/ Your man don't want it, Trump's a b**** I'll make his whole brand go under," Eminem raps on the impassioned track that touches on issues like police brutality, the Flint water crisis, racism in America.
    Barack Obama's evolution in 10 years of hip-hop lyrics
    This latest attack comes as activists and artists in the hip-hop community are gearing up for an uphill political battle against the Trump administration, including Sen. Jeff Sessions, who some worry could be detrimental for criminal justice reform if he is confirmed as the next attorney general.
    The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
    Eminem, who is no stranger to political discourse, also slammed Trump in October in "Campaign Speech" — an explosive eight-minute freestyle, where the rapper shares passionate political commentary about the 2016 election and slams Trump supporters:
    "But you should be afraid of this dang candidate/ You say Trump don't kiss a** like a puppet/ 'Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin' and that's what you wanted / A f***** loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one."
    Eminem's diss was part of a larger trend in 2016, where hip-hop turned on Trump after nearly three decades of idolizing his wealth and power in hundreds of lyrics.