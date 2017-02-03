Story highlights Eminem targets Trump in new song, "No Favors"

He also slammed Trump in "Campaign Speech"

"I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando/ Your man don't want it, Trump's a b**** I'll make his whole brand go under," Eminem raps on the impassioned track that touches on issues like police brutality, the Flint water crisis, racism in America.

This latest attack comes as activists and artists in the hip-hop community are gearing up for an uphill political battle against the Trump administration, including Sen. Jeff Sessions, who some worry could be detrimental for criminal justice reform if he is confirmed as the next attorney general.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

