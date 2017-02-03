CNN/ORC poll: Majority oppose Trump's travel ban

Story highlights A majority, 53%, say they oppose the order

The public is more closely divided on whether the order makes the US safer or protects American values

Washington (CNN) Most Americans oppose the travel restrictions put in place by President Donald Trump's executive order last week, a new CNN/ORC poll has found.

Fifty-five percent say they see it as an attempt to ban Muslims from entering the US. Further, 6 in 10 oppose Trump's plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

Overall, 47% say they favor the executive order on travel, which prohibits entry to the US for 90 days by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries while suspending the US refugee program for 120 days and reducing the total number of refugees the US will accept this year. A majority, 53%, say they oppose the order. Those who favor the ban say by a 2-to-1 margin that they would like to see it expanded to other countries.

Opposition to the travel ban rests somewhat on perceptions that it fulfills one of Trump's campaign proposals: A ban on entry for Muslims. The perception that the executive order is an attempt to ban Muslims from entering is driven largely by opponents of the order -- 82% of whom see it as a Muslim ban, though a quarter of those who support it also see it as an attempt to ban Muslims from entering the country (25% say so).

