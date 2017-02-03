Story highlights The March 21 dinner is slated to be held at the National Building Museum

(CNN) President Donald Trump is set to headline the National Republican Congressional Committee's March fundraiser, giving a hand to the group tasked with protecting Republican majorities in the House, the event's organizer said Friday.

"We are thrilled that President Trump will speak at this year's dinner. House Republicans are united and share his goal of making America great again," said Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican and chairman of the NRCC's fundraiser.

The March 21 dinner at the National Building Museum is one of Congressional Republicans' most important fundraising tools and has brought in large hauls before.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 2016 dinner was headlined by Mitt Romney and brought in $20.6 million at an awkward time for Republicans, who were still largely keeping Trump at arm's length.

