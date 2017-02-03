Trump adviser cites non-existent 'massacre' defending ban

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway seems to be confused. On Thursday night the Trump adviser appeared in a TV interview and made a statement that pricked the ears of fact-checkers everywhere.

She told MSNBC's Chris Matthews:

"I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a 6-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. It didn't get covered."

First of all, Obama didn't ban the Iraqi refugee program.

Second, there's no such thing as the Bowling Green massacre.