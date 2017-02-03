Story highlights Chelsea Clinton has been more active on Twitter since the campaign

(CNN) Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton's daughter, took a shot at Kellyanne Conway on Twitter Friday, faulting the top Trump adviser for citing a non-existent "massacre" to defend the President's travel ban.

"Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack ...or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks," Clinton tweeted.

During an interview Thursday on MSNBC, Conway faulted the media for not covering the fact that Obama "had a six month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

Obama didn't ban the Iraqi refugee program , though increased vetting related to Iraqi refugees was put in place, and there was no Bowling Green massacre. Conway later tweeted she was referring to a terror case involving two men convicted of a series of charges involving a plot to help al Qaeda. The men were allowed into the US as refugees.

Clinton, whose mother lost to Trump in November's election, has been more active on Twitter since the campaign, regularly knocking the Trump administration.

