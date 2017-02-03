Here's what actually happened in Bowling Green

Story highlights Iraqis arrested on terror charges in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but there was no massacre

Two men's 2011 arrests led to slowdown in admitting Iraqi refugees but not ban on them

(CNN) There was never a "Bowling Green massacre."

Here's what happened: In 2011 , two Iraqi men were arrested on charges related to terrorism in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They were later convicted of trying to get weapons and money from the United States to al Qaeda in Iraq. They were also convicted of helping al Qaeda carry out attacks on American troops in Iraq.

In fact, the two men never plotted any attacks inside the United States, according to the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division at the time.

Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Shareef Hammadi were arrested as part of an FBI sting operation after being under the bureau's surveillance for months. All the weapons they had planned on shipping were already under the FBI's control at the time of their arrest.