How to help your kids tackle Super Bowl controversies

Story highlights Some of the issues around pro football can be confusing, and even scary, for kids

Here's how to get your kids to think more deeply about the stuff they see and hear

Who doesn't love Super Bowl Sunday?

You've got the best teams in the league at the top of their game. You've got commercials that are entertainment unto themselves (and they've gotten progressively more family-friendly over the years). And you have license to eat as many hot wings as you want.

Whether you're a fan of the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons, cheering on your favorite team as a family is part of the fun of the day. But some of the issues that have come up around pro football -- from players kneeling during the national anthem to discussion of domestic violence arrests -- can be confusing, and even scary, for kids.

If you're watching with kids, you may want to avoid some of the trickier issues and focus on the fun stuff. But kids are pretty savvy, and since the Super Bowl is a live event, anything could happen. The announcers might mention the Patriots' 2015 "deflategate" scandal, an edgy commercial or the halftime show could spark a debate, or rival fans in your living room could get a little heated.

Before you know it, you're caught off guard with subjects that you (let alone your kids) are not quite prepared for.