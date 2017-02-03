Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Dilbireen Muhsin, a 2-year-old boy from Iraq's Yazidi community, was born in a refugee camp January 4, 2015.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Dilbireen, a cheerful child, has a love of animals.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Around his first birthday, Dilbireen was burned in a fire. He flew to the US for reconstructive surgery on his face in October.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Since his first surgery, Dilbireen has been cared for by a Yazidi advocate, Adlay Kejjan, in Michigan.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
As Dilbireen waits for his second round of surgeries, his parents, who are still in Iraq, have finally been issued visas so they can come to the US to be with their son.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Dilbireen celebrated his 2nd birthday in the US last month. In a message to the boy, father Ajeel Muhsin said, "I am hopeful that we will come soon. Finish all your operations. After that, we will return to Iraq. We love you. Kisses."
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Dilbireen has grown into an independent toddler who brushes his own teeth.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Kejjan said said she prayed that Dilbireen's parents would get the travel visas they needed to by their son's side.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Dilbireen has started to notice that "he is different," Kejjan said.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
"When he plays with kids, he like touches their eyes and nose. He realizes there's something different about him, and it's really, really sad, because these kids, they run away. ... They're always scared of him," Kejjan said.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Kejjan, who works as a pilot, has shown a curious Dilbireen how airplanes are operated.
Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery
Kejjan, who also works as a paramedic, has shown Dilbireen some of her medical equipment.