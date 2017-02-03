Photos: Yazidi toddler waits without his parents for surgery Dilbireen Muhsin, a 2-year-old boy from Iraq's Yazidi community, was born in a refugee camp January 4, 2015. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Dilbireen, a cheerful child, has a love of animals.

Around his first birthday, Dilbireen was burned in a fire. He flew to the US for reconstructive surgery on his face in October.

Since his first surgery, Dilbireen has been cared for by a Yazidi advocate, Adlay Kejjan, in Michigan.

As Dilbireen waits for his second round of surgeries, his parents, who are still in Iraq, have finally been issued visas so they can come to the US to be with their son.

Dilbireen celebrated his 2nd birthday in the US last month. In a message to the boy, father Ajeel Muhsin said, "I am hopeful that we will come soon. Finish all your operations. After that, we will return to Iraq. We love you. Kisses."

Dilbireen has grown into an independent toddler who brushes his own teeth.

Kejjan said said she prayed that Dilbireen's parents would get the travel visas they needed to by their son's side.

Dilbireen has started to notice that "he is different," Kejjan said.

"When he plays with kids, he like touches their eyes and nose. He realizes there's something different about him, and it's really, really sad, because these kids, they run away. ... They're always scared of him," Kejjan said.

Kejjan, who works as a pilot, has shown a curious Dilbireen how airplanes are operated.