Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For kids – A "Fresh Fit for Kids Meal" comes with a 4-inch sandwich. Our top pick is the roast beef mini, as it's the most protein-rich. The kids meal comes with apple slices (not pictured) and low-fat, calcium-rich milk, which is better than the fruit punch option. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For vegetarians – An ordinary Veggie Delite sub can be upgraded by ordering it with multigrain flatbread, which is rich in fiber and whole grains. Ask for it to be toasted with shredded Monterey cheddar.

Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For vegans – The Veggie Delite sandwich with vinaigrette dressing is a filling, fiber-rich meal. Italian bread lacks honey if you're avoiding that animal product, too. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For calorie-counters – The Black Forest ham salad is one of the lowest in calories, with only 110 calories. You can even add honey mustard dressing without significantly boosting the calorie load (it has only 60 calories per serving). Add apple slices for a sweet crunchy snack, and your total meal count is only 205 calories. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For the sugar-sensitive – Our top low-sugar pick is the turkey breast sandwich with cheddar cheese on toasted multigrain flatbread, which has only 5 grams of sugar. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For the salt-sensitive – Subway's Veggie Delite salad with oil and vinegar dressing will naturally be lower in sodium. Pair your meal with apple slices for a small potassium boost: The mineral will help blunt sodium's effects on blood pressure. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For the gluten-sensitive – The chopped salad with rotisserie-style chicken topped with Subway's own vinaigrette -- a blend of vinegar, oregano, garlic and pepper -- provides 23 grams of lean protein and no gluten.

Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For the athlete – The roast beef sandwich on nine-grain wheat bread offers loads of protein and carbs to fuel and repair muscles. Grab a Gatorade for a post-workout beverage to replenish electrolytes lost in sweat.

Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Subway's healthy menu options For the road warrior – The oven-roasted chicken sandwich with honey mustard sauce, which has 23 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, is a nutrient combo that will keep you sated on the road. For a snack during your travels, apples are the healthiest option. Hide Caption 9 of 10