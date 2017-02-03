Breaking News

Tiger Woods out of Dubai Desert Classic with 'back spasm'

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 5:55 AM ET, Fri February 3, 2017

    Tiger Woods: the US must "unite"

Story highlights

  • Woods pulls out before start of round two
  • "Feels terrible" about withdrawal, agent says
  • Woods shot five-over par 77 in opening round

(CNN)Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic after suffering a "back spasm" following Thursday's opening round at the Emirates Golf Club.

The 14-time major champion, who shot a five-over-par 77 on day one, started to feel discomfort late Thursday, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.
"He went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late last night after dinner," Steinberg told reporters Friday ahead of Woods' scheduled second round.
    "He tried to work it out last night and didn't really get it worked out. He had treatment starting pretty early this morning, [the] past three, three-and-a-half hours and he can't get it out.
    "It's a back spasm not the nerve pain that kept him out for so long -- it's a back spasm. He can't get it to calm down. That's where we are."
    Woods appeared to be moving gingerly at times during his round Thursday, but he dismissed any suggestion he was still struggling with his back.
    "I wasn't in pain at all," Woods said on day one. "I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn't doing a very good job."
    Steinberg said Woods "feels terrible" about pulling out of what is only his third tournament since returning from a 15-month injury layoff in December.
    "He talked to (playing partners) Matthew (Fitzpatrick) and Danny (Willett) and feels awful, and he feels terrible for the tournament," Steinberg said.
    A "back spasm" has forced Tiger Woods to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic.
    Tiger Woods suffered another difficult opening day in his second tournament since returning from a long injury layoff.
    Woods carded a five-over par round of 77 on the opening day of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic Thursday.
    The former world No. 1 didn't record a single birdie on the opening day.
    Woods' once-legendary touch on the greens eluded him at the Emirates Golf Club.
    "I didn't hit the ball very well," he told reporters after his round, EuropeanTour.com reported. "I left probably about 16 putts short. I just couldn't get the speed of these things and, consequently, it added up to a pretty high number."
    Woods missed the cut on his return to action in last month's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California.
    A dejected-looking Woods leaves the ninth green at the end of his first round as playing partners Matthew Fitzpatrick and Masters champion Danny Willett of England shake hands behind him.
    "I'm fighting my ass off to try and shoot a score," Woods said, EuropeanTour.com reported.
    Spain's Sergio Garcia was the early tournament leader with a seven-under 65, one shot better South Africa's George Coetzee and Felipe Aguilar from Chile.
    Woods is currently in a tie for 124th and in danger of missing the cut.
    Woods has struggled on his comeback, and his latest setback casts doubt on his long-term future in the game.
    At December's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas he finished 15th out of an 18-man field and last week missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
    Before the Dubai tournament, Woods spoke to CNN about the some of the difficulties he has endured to regain his fitness.
    "It was a tough, tough road. There were a lot of dark times," the 41-year-old told CNN Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue.
    "I couldn't get out of bed. I couldn't move. The pain was too great. This time last year I didn't know if I would ever play golf again, just because of the fact that it was nerve pain."
    According to his official website, Woods is next scheduled to play at the Genesis Open in California starting February 16, before competing at the Honda Classic at Florida's PGA National at the end of the month.