(CNN) Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic after suffering a "back spasm" following Thursday's opening round at the Emirates Golf Club.

The 14-time major champion, who shot a five-over-par 77 on day one, started to feel discomfort late Thursday, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.

"He went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late last night after dinner," Steinberg told reporters Friday ahead of Woods' scheduled second round.

"He tried to work it out last night and didn't really get it worked out. He had treatment starting pretty early this morning, [the] past three, three-and-a-half hours and he can't get it out.

"It's a back spasm not the nerve pain that kept him out for so long -- it's a back spasm. He can't get it to calm down. That's where we are."

"It's a back spasm not the nerve pain that kept him out for so long -- it's a back spasm. He can't get it to calm down. That's where we are."

