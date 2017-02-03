Story highlights Romanians demonstrate for the third night in a row in protest of corruption reforms

PM says he won't repeal the controversial decree

(CNN) Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has appealed for calm after a third night of nationwide demonstrations against an emergency law that would essentially decriminalize corruption.

Grindeanu said anti-riot police officers and three protesters were injured Thursday when protests in the capital Bucharest turned violent.

"Unfortunately a peaceful protest tonight turned into a violent one. I must start by saying that I respect the right of Romanians to protest," Grindeanu said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Protestors waved Romanian flags on Thursday in Bucharest.

The protests, among the largest the country has seen since the fall of communism in 1989, began after Grindeanu passed the decree without the vote of Parliament on Tuesday.

The measure, set to take effect in a little over a week, will decriminalize corruption that causes damage worth less than about $48,000 US (200,000 Romanian lei.)

