- A soldier on duty at the shopping mall fired five shots, the Paris prefect said
- The attacker pulled out a knife after he was denied entry to the shopping mall, BFMTV said
(CNN)A soldier on duty at a shopping mall near the Louvre museum in the French capital, Paris, opened fire on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, officials said.
The soldier fired five shots, Michel Cadot, the Paris prefect, told reporters near the scene.
The attacker was armed with a knife, was wearing two backpacks and possibly had a second weapon.
He was seriously injured by a bullet to the stomach, Cadot said.
About 200 people are in lock-down inside the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall and the metro station has been shut down, he said.
The French Interior Ministry tweeted that there was an ongoing "serious security incident" near the Louvre.