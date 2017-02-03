Story highlights A soldier on duty at the shopping mall fired five shots, the Paris prefect said

The attacker pulled out a knife after he was denied entry to the shopping mall, BFMTV said

(CNN) A soldier on duty at a shopping mall near the Louvre museum in the French capital, Paris, opened fire on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, officials said.

The soldier fired five shots, Michel Cadot, the Paris prefect, told reporters near the scene.

The attacker was armed with a knife, was wearing two backpacks and possibly had a second weapon.

He was seriously injured by a bullet to the stomach, Cadot said.

About 200 people are in lock-down inside the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall and the metro station has been shut down, he said.

