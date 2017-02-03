Story highlights A soldier fired on a knife-wielding man who threatened security personnel

French PM described the attack as 'terrorist in nature'

(CNN) French authorities have opened a terror investigation after a solider shot a man wielding a machete near the Louvre museum in Paris.

The man had rushed towards a group of soldiers and guards in the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground plaza adjoining the museum, according to Paris police chief Michel Cadot. Wielding the weapon, the man shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest), Cadot said.

The soldier fired five shots in response.

Police officers take position outside the Louvre museum in Parison Friday

The attacker was wearing two backpacks and may have had a second weapon, Cadot said. He was seriously injured by a bullet to the stomach. One solider was slightly injured on the scalp.

No explosives were found in the two backpacks of the man, who was taken into custody alive and conscious. He was tended to by the fire service, Cadot said.

